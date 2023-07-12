YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man with a long criminal history has been indicted by a federal grand jury on gun, drug and weapons charges.

Stanley E. Redd Jr., 44, was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; using and maintaining a drug premises; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; sponsoring or exhibiting animals in an animal fighting venture; and buying, selling, delivering, possessing, training or transporting animals for an animal fighting venture.

The indictment was filed Tuesday. The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent.

An arraignment date has not been set yet.

The indictment in the case said Redd used a home from May 5, 2021, to May 18, 2021, on Austin Avenue SW in Warren to store and sell drugs.

On May 18, 2021, Redd is accused of trying to sell fentanyl and cocaine, as well as having two .38-caliber revolvers. Redd has previous drug convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in 2003, 2007, 2013 and 2014 which prohibited him from having a gun.

Redd is also accused of organizing and providing animals for dog fights from December 2020 to May 18, 2021. The indictment does not say where those fights took place.

The government is also asking the court to order Redd to forfeit over $2,500 that was seized from him on May 18, 2021, as well as the revolvers.

Redd was sentenced Feb. 24 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison on an escape charge. He also received a sentence that same day of two to three years in prison for possession of fentanyl. Court records show that prosecutors seized over $5,200 in that case.

Redd was wanted on warrants for both cases when he was taken into custody in February by members of the Trumbull Action Group drug task force. Reports at the time said he led officers on a short chase and rammed a police car before he was taken into custody.