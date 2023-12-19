YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be April 9 for a Warren man who pleaded guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges in federal court.

William G. Brown, 54, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio accusing him of conspiracy and other drug charges for selling and storing drugs between April 2017 and October 2018.

Brown entered guilty pleas to eight counts in a 10-count indictment.

Brown is accused of conspiring with two others to sell drugs and launder drug money. The three were indicted in December 2022 by a federal grand jury.

The indictment in the case said Brown was getting drugs through the mail and storing them at his home on Milton Street SE as well as a house on Clearwater Street SE.

When a search warrant was served Oct 26, 2018, at the Milton Street home, investigators found heroin and fentanyl as well as several other kinds of opiate-based painkillers; crack cocaine; methamphetamine; two semiautomatic handguns, a .45-caliber and 9mm; and $4731 of drug proceeds, the indictment in the case said.

At the Clearwater Street home, investigators found more drugs as well as a .233-caliber semiautomatic rifle; a loaded .40-caliber pistol with the serial number obliterated, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $36,000 cash.

Brown is not allowed to have or be around guns because of 1998 convictions in federal court and 1995 convictions on weapons charges in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.