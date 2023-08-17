YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bench warrant has been issued for a man who failed to show up today to be sentenced for a police chase.

Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court issued the warrant for Kaylen Gabbidon, 23, of Youngstown, who was to be sentenced for a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He pleaded guilty June 20 to the charge.

Reports said Gabbidon was the driver of a car that police stopped about 7:55 p.m. Sept. 28 at East Midlothian Boulevard and Elbertus Avenue for traveling in the middle of the road.

Officers could smell marijuana when Gabbidon rolled down the windows, reports said, and police told him to put the car in park. Instead, Gabbidon drove away and police chased him on several South Side streets, reports said. Because the speeds were so high, police ended the chase, but an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter kept tabs on the car.

The helicopter tracked the car to Erie and Pyatt streets, where the car stopped, and police tried to take Gabbidon into custody.

Gabbidon and a passenger both ran from the car and were found laying down on the side of a hill where they were issued. The passenger was issued a citation for obstructing official business and released at the scene.