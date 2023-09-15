YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As summer moves to fall, a group in Youngstown is beautifying the city. Youngstown Cityscape had its Fall Cleanup Friday morning.

It’s part of the city’s welcoming week, where organizations bring neighbors together to reach collective prosperity.

Several volunteers picked up litter along Mahoning Avenue from the Calvin Center to the bridge crossing the Mahoning River. They also cleaned up the bike path that connects to Mill Creek Park.

Adam Lee with Cityscape says this area of Youngstown needs to be kept tidy.

“It’s one of the big gateways to the city. It’s really important to keep this area today. It’s one of the first impressions people have coming in and out of downtown. It’s a really important space to keep looking good,” Lee said.

Next Saturday, Youngstown Cityscape will take part in the Belmont Blitz. Volunteers will clean up Belmont Avenue near Gypsy Lane as part of the “Building a Better Belmont” project.