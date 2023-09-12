YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two people who were killed in a South Side shooting last week have been identified.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Damion Lake, 22, and Jashai Benson, 30, as the victims of the shooting.

The shooting happened on East Auburndale Avenue on Sept. 7.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Youngstown Detective Bureau said that a 26-year-old man was wounded and taken to Mercy Health Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies. The incident remains under investigation by both the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.