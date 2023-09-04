YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown has seen a number of reported Kia thefts in the past two weeks. Early Monday morning, a disabled veteran who lives on the South Side had his Kia stolen overnight.

Darrell Larocque owns a 2022 Kia Sportage. Around 7:30 a.m., he noticed his Kia was missing from his driveway. Larocque immediately called Youngstown police about the missing vehicle.

He’s frustrated and says whoever is doing this needs to be stopped.

“Keep my motorized scooter in there so I can get around places that are more difficult,” Larocque said. “Now that I don’t have a vehicle and my scooter that was inside was stolen and I don’t have a vehicle I can easily get in and out of.”

He says it would be incredibly expensive to replace his scooter.