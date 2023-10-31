YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Visitors to Mahoning County’s Probate Court will have the chance to see something dating back to the Valley’s past.

Recently, the court entered into a partnership with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society to display several paintings from the collection of the late Benjamin Wirt, who was both one of the society’s founders and a state senator.

Wirt’s possessions are part of a trust that is overseen by the Probate Court and Judge Robert Rusu.

Historians say Wirt intended that his collections be made available to the public to enjoy. Rusu said the collection is housed at the Arms Family Museum called the B.F. Wirt Room where some can be viewed, but the collection is so large not all of them can be shown there so some of the collection is now on display at the court.

Judge Russo chose 13 paintings, which were then reproduced digitally and placed into frames. He hopes the display may encourage people to visit the Arms Family Museum to see the rest of Wirt’s collection.