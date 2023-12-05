YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown man considered the polka industry’s leading recording engineer is now a member of the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.

From his Peppermint Productions recording studio on East Indianola Avenue, Gary Rhamy has engineered about 200 polka albums over the course of his career. Five of those albums have gone on to win Grammy Awards.

On Nov. 25, 2023, it was announced that Rhamy had been inducted in the polka museum’s hall of fame, with longtime friend and colleague Del Sinchak presenting him with the honor.

“Over the years — and this is the 34th year that they’ve done it — I’ve seen all the people I’ve worked with, recorded, many of them at least, be inducted,” Rhamy said. “It was really an honor for me to know that they appreciated the work behind the scenes, in addition to in front of the scenes.”

For the past 20 years, Rhamy has also hosted a Sunday polka show on radio station WRQX.

He says of all the polka songs he’s recorded over the years, “Clarinet Polka” is the song he’s done the most.