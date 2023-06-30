YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Valley doctor caught up in a kickback scheme involving two other physicians is asking for the court to go easy on her because she was not the mastermind of the scheme.

Michelle Kapon, through her attorney Ronald Yarwood, filed a sentencing memorandum Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Nothern District of Ohio asking for no jail time.

The filing said that Kapon got caught up in the lab testing kickback scheme because she was subordinate to the two other doctors Samir Wahib and Joni Canby.

Investigators say that Wahib conspired with Canby and Kapon to take money in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually transmitted diseases through federal healthcare programs.

Kapon said that Canby was a mentor and that she was the godmother of her son. She looked up to her and trusted her judgment. She also said that Wahib was the chairman of the OB-GYN department at Northside Hospital and helped Kapon fulfill her medical requirements in the delivery room in exchange for using a testing lab that Wahib owned and controlled, the court documents stated.

Kapon said that all of her tests were medically necessary. She also states that the monetary loss in connection to her actions had been reduced from $150,000 to $75,460.

Kapon is asking the court for a sentence of two years probation, restitution of $37,730 and a fine to be determined by the court.

Kapon’s attorney said his client has accepted responsibility for her actions and is remorseful. Sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Wahib has accepted a plea deal in the case. His sentencing is scheduled for September 12.

Canby was sentenced last week to two years probation and fined $30,000. She will also have to pay $135,632 in restitution with Wahib, according to court documents.