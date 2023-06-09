YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday in Youngstown, about 150 walkers and runners took to the streets for the Taste of Youngstown 4K Run.

The 4K started and ended at Penguin City Brewing.

This event is a fundraiser. Money will go to help fund the Youngstown Marathon in October as well as four other charities.

“The Autism Society Mahoning Valley, Buster’s Brigade, which is an animal charity,” said Joe Midlick, president of the Youngstown Marathon Foundation. “We have Golden String Radio and Dorothy Day House.”

Vendors from all over the Valley donated food for the event.