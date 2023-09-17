YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out in a vacant house on Youngstown’s North Side on Sunday evening.

According to Youngstown fire Chief Fred Beehler, crews were called out around 8 p.m. to a fire near the intersection of Elm Street and Saranac Avenue. There, they found a vacant house involved in flames through two floors.

Officials say the home burned for about 40 minutes.

Police and fire responders at the scene said neighbors believed there were people in the house, but by the time crews arrived, there was no one inside.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation for suspicious activity, according to officials.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.