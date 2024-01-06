YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Urusline standout and Miami (OH) wide receiver Matt Reardon has committed to Youngstown State University.

Reardon made the announcement on social media, adding the caption “Back in the Yo”, on Saturday.

While a member of the Irish, he was a two-time All-Ohio and two-time All-SVC performer. He was also a part of the WKBN Big 22 in 2020.

He finished his career top five in receiving yards in school history despite only playing 19 games and also set the record for most passing yards in a single game in program history with 352 as a junior.

During his senior campaign in 2020, Reardon racked up 618 receiving yards, 489 kick-off return yards (24.7 average) and went 5-for-6 passing for 155 yards while also recording 38 tackles, 2 sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss.

At Miami (OH), Reardon redshirted in 2021 before missing the entire 2022 season with a leg injury.