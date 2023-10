YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A number of roads will be closed in Mill Creek Park on Sunday for the Youngstown Peace Race.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday:

High Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Bears Den Drive

West Drive

West Glacier Drive

Price Road

Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

The closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday.