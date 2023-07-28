YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown City School is working toward a new contract, and Friday, members of the Youngstown Education Association clapped in support as the teachers walked into the school.

Both sides are at East High School to try and hammer out a new agreement. Members of the YEA gathered outside dressed in red to show solidarity.

Union spokesperson Jim Courim said he’s optimistic that they can get a deal done.

“We’re just here to support our team as they go in, but we really want to make sure that we get something that is best for the community, the students and the staff because we want to make sure that we are there on August 23 for our students because our students have the greatest potential in the world,” Courim said.

Teachers are supposed to report to work on Aug. 15, and classes for Youngstown city schools are scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.

Jennifer Rodriguez contributed to this report.