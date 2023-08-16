YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities said a suspect has been arrested in a high-speed crash that killed a woman in December.

According to Youngstown police, Jaquan Jenkins, 23, has been charged in the death of Kaitlyn Cefalde. He was picked up by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon at a home on Upton Avenue in Youngstown.

Investigators say Cefalde was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed on December 1 on Mahoning Avenue. The car was sheared in half after it crashed into a pole.

Austintown police tried to stop the car after learning Jenkins had warrants for his arrest but say he sped away. They called off the pursuit before the crash.

Jenkins was hospitalized after the crash, but he left the hospital before police could arrest him on the charges.

Police say he had been charged in the crash and then secretly indicted on March 30. When he failed to show up for his arraignment, a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Jenkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply and OVI.

He is expected to appear in court sometime next week.