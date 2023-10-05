YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two people charged with breaking into a Canfield home in July was arrested at a city high school Monday by U.S. Marshals.

The 17-year-old, who is not being named because he is juvenile, was arrested at Cardinal Mooney High School on a warrant from the Mahoning County Juvenile Court charging him with aggravated burglary.

Marshals also found drugs that belonged to the suspect when they searched him, and charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and illegal possession of drugs were added, according to Canfield police.

The teen was arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. Court officials said they could not comment on if the teen is still being held in detention. He is due back in court Oct. 12.

Spokesmen for both the high school and the Diocese of Youngstown declined to comment.

The second suspect, Aric Smith, 18, of Austintown, was indicted Sept. 14 on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Smith is free on $5,000 bond he posted after his July 18 arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield. A warrant was filed for Smith’s arrest July 17.

The two are charged with a July 11 break in at a Skyline Drive home in Canfield.

Court records show a bench warrant was issued Sept. 26 for Smith after he failed to show up for his arraignment in common pleas court.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.