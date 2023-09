YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It has been two years since 24-year-old Brandon Leonelli was shot and killed in his West Side home, and the case remains unsolved.

It all happened back on September 27, 2021 on Russell Avenue in Youngstown.

Police say Leonelli was shot multiple times and succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Police believe he was targeted in the attack, but no one has come forward with answers.

If you know anything, call Youngstown Police Department.