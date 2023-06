YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of E. Boston and Homestead Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

When our crew got to the scene, they saw one car up on its side.

Youngstown police say one driver ran a stop sign at excessive speed, hitting the other car.

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.