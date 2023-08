YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash on Youngstown’s East Side just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Police on scene say one car ran a stop sign while travelling north on Bruce Street near Himrod Ave. The car then hit another vehicle travelling east on Himrod.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.