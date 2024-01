YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after an overnight crash on Youngstown’s Southside.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Dewey Avenue and Market Street.

Police said that one car was turning onto Market Street and the other was traveling on Market Street when they collided.

You can see one of the cars ended up on its side.

Both people injured are expected to be okay.

Kyle Willis contributed to this report.