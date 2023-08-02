YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women accused of being members of a Youngstown drug ring entered guilty pleas Tuesday in federal court.

Pleading guilty before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were Hope Butler, 23 and Allison Grossen, 36.

Butler pleaded guilty to an additional charge of distribution of crack cocaine.

Sentencing is Nov. 14 for both women.

An indictment handed down in August charged 14 people with selling drugs in the Youngstown area. According to the indictment, undercover buys began Feb. 8, 2020, and continued until several search warrants were served Jan. 5, 2022.

Investigators said members of the ring used four houses in the city to store and sell drugs. Investigators found cash, drugs and weapons when they served their search warrants.

With the guilty pleas Tuesday, eight members of the ring have pleaded guilty so far and six cases are pending.