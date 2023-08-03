YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people, including one with a history of mental health issues, face a slew of charges filed Thursday in municipal court accusing them of assaulting law enforcement personnel or vandalizing property at the Mahoning County Jail.

Julius Riley, 46, of Youngstown, faces three fourth-degree felony counts of assault on a police officer/firefighter or emergency medical service personnel and a fifth-degree felony charge of expelling a bodily substance on a law enforcement officer.

Kathyushka Rivera, 31, faces two fifth-degree felony charges of vandalism; four counts of expelling bodily substances on a law enforcement officer; and two counts of assault on a police officer/firefigher or emergency medical service personnel.

Rivera is in the jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday via video in municipal court. Records show Riley is not in the jail. The detective who filed the cases did not return a message seeking comment.

However, a judge in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman had ordered June 21 that Riley undergo a “forensic examination” so it is possible he could be at a mental health facility.

Rivera’s offenses are listed in court records as taking place June 30, July 3, July 6 and July 18.

Riley’s offenses are listed in court records as taking place June 10, June 16, June 22 and June 28.

Rivera has been in the jail since she was arrested June 27 by Youngstown police on a fourth-degree felony charge of burglary. Court records show that her July 14 preliminary hearing had to be held via video because her behavior at the jail presented a safety risk to others if she was transported to the court.

Rivera pleaded guilty July 27 to reduced charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damaging, both misdemeanors. She was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to continue ongoing drug, alcohol and mental health assessments.

Court records noted both victims in the case did not show up in court after court officials could not find them to serve them their subpoenas.

The same day she pleaded guilty to those charges sheriff’s detectives filed a felony vandalism charge against her for a June 29 incident at the jail. She was arraigned and given a $2,500 bond.

Court records show Boardman police filed charges against Riley in county court May 27 for criminal trespass; May 30 for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and obstructing official business; May 31 for criminal trespass; and June 1 for third-degree felony charges of retaliation and intimidation and a fourth-degree felony charge of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors. Court records do not show pretrial or preliminary hearing dates. Bond has been set at $15,000.

In 2019, Riley was acquitted by reason of insanity of a fourth-degree menacing by stalking charge that was bound over from Youngstown Municipal Court. Records in that case show Riley had at least two evaluations and was found incompetent to stand trial. Riley was kept in a mental health facility for treatment until he was released in August 2020 because the amount of time he spent in treatment was the same amount of time the maximum prison sentence in the case would have been.