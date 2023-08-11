YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who were arrested by city police with large amounts of drugs in separate cases were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

James Riley, 32, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and three fifth-degree felony counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

The counts include forfeiture specifications. The possession of fentanyl count includes a major drug offender specification.

The charges stem from a June 21 search warrant served by Youngstown police at a home in the single digit block of Lakeview Avenue on the West Side. Reports said police found fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and mushrooms.

Police also found over $1,800 cash, scales and several cell phones.

Riley is free on $50,000 bond he posted after he was arraigned in municipal court.

Court records show Riley is on parole after serving a two and a half year prison sentence imposed for drug charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in 2018 and 2019. He also served a year in prison in 2010 for a charge of receiving stolen property.

Indicted by the grand jury on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; being a felon in possession of firearm, a third-degree felony; and two fifth-degree felony counts of possession of fentanyl and aggravated possession of drugs was Raymond Atkins, 36.

The charges include firearm specifications.

Atkins was charged after police and housing code enforcement officers were investigating quality of life issues July 12 at a home in the 500 block of Harmon Avenue.

The home had been deemed unfit for habitation the day before but police and housing officers were called back when someone spotted Atkins on the property.

An officer spotted a light on in the garage and when he went to check, reports said he found a .25-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, a jar of marijuana, a bag of fentanyl, a bag of mushrooms, two bags of crystal methamphetamine, multiple pipes and two digital scales.

Atkins has been free on $20,000 bond since his arraignment in municipal court.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Aug. 22 in common pleas court.