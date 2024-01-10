YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two cars were involved in a crash that closed a portion of I-680 in Youngstown Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-680 southbound before the South Avenue exit.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound lanes remain closed between the Market Street and South Avenue exits.

When our crew got on scene, heavy smoke was coming from one of the vehicles and fire crews were hosing down the SUV.

As of right now, there is no word from officials if there were any injuries.

First News is working on learning more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.