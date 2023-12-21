YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men accused of beating a woman at a Poland Township home in October are in the Mahoning County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Samuel Shipton, 39, and James Sladweski, 41, were both arraigned Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for an Oct. 20 attack on a woman at Sladewski’s home on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Lee Run Road.

Investigators served a warrant there Nov. 7 as part of their investigation into the assault on the woman and arrested Sladewski at that time on drug charges. Shipton was arrested Tuesday.

An affidavit accompanying their charges said the two beat the woman after she mocked them while they were having sex in front of her. The affidavit said the woman told the investigators Shipton made her go visit Sladweski because Sladweski could “made [Shipton] a lot of money.”

The woman told investigators in the affidavit that she was ziptied and beaten until she blacked out.

Township police officers were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as the victim in the case, in an upstairs bedroom who was unconscious and had cuts, bruises and marks that appeared to come from something that may have been restraining her, reports said.

Reports said paramedics who were called to the house at about 3:20 p.m. with police had to revive the woman with Narcan, an opioid reversal drug before she was taken to the main campus of St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The house was packed with boxes, filth and records and turntables, reports said. Reports said police have been to the home several times for drug abuse calls and domestic abuse calls, and the main resident of the home — Sladweski — is on parole after serving a four-year prison sentence for selling methamphetamine.

Shipton was also charged in 2020 in federal court for selling methamphetamine but according to court records, he was released from detention Aug. 11, 2020. There are no further notations after that in his case. There is no record of the case or charge being dropped.

At the hospital, reports said the woman had a fractured rib and sternum, a partially collapsed lung and a blood test found five different drugs in her system. She spoke to police the next day and told them she did not know what happened to her, reports said.

The woman checked out of the hospital after police left against medical advice and left wearing only a gown and hospital pants, saying she needed to get back to her boyfriend, reports said.

When the search warrant was served at the house Nov. 7, investigators found multiple zip ties and other restraints, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed the victim again Dec. 1, the affidavit said.

Both men are expected to have preliminary hearings Dec. 27.