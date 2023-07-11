YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman charged with setting a house fire is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Ke’Shaydeea Williams, 25, appeared in court Tuesday morning, facing charges of aggravated arson.

She was arrested last month after investigators said she had started the fire at her mother’s home on West Myrtle Avenue during an argument with family members.

According to a police report, Williams ripped a curtain down in the kitchen and threw it on a lit stove when she was asked to leave “before things got out of hand.” Reports said she also broke out several windows with a piece of concrete.

A fire broke out in the kitchen of the home, but no one was injured. Firefighters were able to put it out right away.

Williams faces trial next month.