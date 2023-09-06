YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of causing a woman’s death following a police chase in December.

Jaquan Jenkins, 23, will go on trial Oct. 16 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jenkins was indicted March 30 by a grand jury for the Dec. 1 crash on the West Side of Youngstown that killed a passenger in his car, Kaitlyn Cefalde, 22, who died of her injuries the next day at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The car had been chased by Austintown police but they broke off the chase. The car continued into Youngstown and crashed into a utility pole at Mahoning and Bon Air avenues with such force that the car was sheared in half.

Jenkins was also taken to the hospital, but he left while he was still being treated. He was not arrested until last month when U.S. Marshals found him.

Jenkins is presently being held in the Mahoning County jail. A bond hearing was supposed to be held for him today, but his attorney waived it. He will continue to be held without bond in the county jail until his trial.