YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Representative George Santos, R-NY, becomes only the third member of Congress to be expelled by his colleagues since the Civil War, and one of the others is from the Mahoning Valley.

The late Jim Traficant was forced out of Congress in July 2002 after refusing to step down on his own. In April of that year, he was convicted in federal court on racketeering and other charges.

After Ttaficant’s expulsion, he spent seven years behind bars. He died in 2014 following an accident at his farm in Green Township.

The House voted on Friday to expel Santos after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers’ concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman.

The expulsion marked the final congressional chapter in a spectacular fall from grace for Santos. Celebrated as an up-and-comer after he flipped a district from Democrats last year, Santos’ life story began to unravel before he was even sworn into office. Reports emerged that he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.