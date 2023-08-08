YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 680 have reopened after traffic was blocked for over an hour Tuesday by the Glenwood and Mahoning avenues exit.

Police and an ambulance were at the scene around 4:30 p.m., and vehicles were being routed off of Glenwood Avenue. Trucks were blocking the interstate, and three cars were stopped near the southbound lanes of the Market Street exit.

At this time, it is unclear as to what happened, but WKBN is working to get more information. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Alex George contributed to this report.