YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Iconic crooner Tony Bennett passed away Friday at 96 years old. And while his vocal talents took him to superstardom, Valley residents got to see another side of his talent through an art exhibit at the Butler Institute of American Art.

First News visited Bennett’s exhibit in 2016 when Director Lou Zona said that he was a “wonderful painter.”

Zona said Bennett had a studio overlooking Central Park in New York and that he studied art as a child.

“When he’s painting, he’s thinking about his music,” Zona said during our 2016 visit.

Bennett died in his home in New York. No specific cause was released, but he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, the same year his exhibit was on display at the Butler.