YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re wondering what to do with your old tires, Green Youngstown wants to help.

A tire recycling drive will be held at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All passenger tires per car will be charged $.50 per tire. Semi tires are $10 each while agricultural tires are $20 each. Tires with rims and commercial or business drop-offs will not be accepted.

The event is for Mahoning County residents only.

For more information call (330) 744-7526 and visit Green Youngstown online at YoungstownOhio.gov/green.