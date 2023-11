YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Board of Elections has finished the recount for Youngstown’s 7th Ward.

In a close victory, Amber White will become the city’s newest council member after beating incumbent Basia Adamczak 679 to 671 votes — only 8 votes’ difference.

Prior to the recount, the difference in the race was originally believed to be by 9 votes.

White will be sworn in after the start of the new year.