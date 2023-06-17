YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown ordained three new priests Saturday at the Cathedral of Saint Columba.

Parishioners and family members of the honored guests filled the sanctuary as the Bishop of Youngstown, Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, conducted the ordination.

Robert England is from Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers. He attended Poland Schools and worked in the water treatment industry for over 20 years before entering seminary.

England was assigned to St. Christine Parish and Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Youngstown while completing his seminary formation.

John Rovnak is from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Youngstown. He attended St. Matthias School, Lowellville High School, and graduated with a business degree from Youngstown State University. He worked for several companies before entering seminary.

Rovnak was assigned to St. Michael Parish in Canfield as a transitional deacon while completing his seminary formation.

Frederick Schlueter is from St. Paul Parish in Salem. He attended St. Paul School and West Branch High School and began college at the University of Dallas before transferring and graduating from the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus.

Schlueter was assigned to St. Anthony/All Saints Parish in Canton as a transitional deacon while completing his seminary formation.

The ceremony follows statements from the diocese earlier this year, which noted a shortage of men who wanted to become priests.

C. Aileen Blaine contributed to this report.