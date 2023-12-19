YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift idea, think ahead to February 2024.

The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra (YSO) has announced a Valentine’s Day Pops concert presented by the Youngstown Symphony Society.

The presentation will feature the YSO with a nationally acclaimed guest conductor, trumpeter and Youngstown native, David Perrico and Pop Symphonic.

Perrico’s show credits with Paul Shaffer, The Village People, Pin Up, Rat Pack is Back, Cirque Du Soleil-Viva Elvis and more. He received a master’s degree in Composition and Film Score from UNLV and a Bachelor of Music from Youngstown State University.

The Pop Symphonic performance will feature music from every genre from from jazz to disco and Perrico’s tribute to his hometown — an original composition titled “Youngstown Steeltown.”

The performance will be held at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Powers Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 22 with discounts available for YSO Season ticket holders and students.

Tickets are available by calling 330-259-9651, in person at The YourArts box office at the DeYor Performing Arts Center at 260 W. Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, and online at youngstownsymphony.com and experienceyourarts.org.