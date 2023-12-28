YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man convicted last month of shooting to death the mother of his child was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to life in prison without parole, plus seven years.

Steve Green, 26, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito after he was convicted by a jury Nov. 15 of aggravated murder, rape, tampering with evidence and extortion for the Oct. 8, 2021, death of Ashley Lockhart, 25, the mother of his child.

Lockhart was shot to death in a parking lot at the Compass West apartment complex in Austintown.

Prosecutors said Lockhart was killed over a custody dispute and that Green had stalked and threatened her.

County Prosecutor Gina DeGenova told the judge she was recommending life in prison with no parole because the crime is one of the worst that can happen.

She pointed to texts that Green sent to Lockhart threatening her and telling her he would kill her.

“He terrorized her, he threatened her, he wanted her dead,” DeGenova said. “He wanted her dead. He wanted to be the one who did it.”

DeGenova also said Green killed the mother of his daughter because of the choices he made.

Kelly Jones, the mother of Lockhart, told the judge her life changed forever the day her daughter died.

“I find myself wanting to call her and then I realize she’s not here,” Jones said. “It’s been two years and everyone says it will get better but I don’t believe it.”

Patricia Lockhart, the grandmother of the victim, said Green “tormented” her during their relationship. She said Green deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.

She showed pictures of Lockhart’s daughter, now 8, to the judge, saying her great-granddaughter has been in therapy since Lockhart died and she blames herself for not saving her mother.

“She always says it isn’t fair that she goes to school and she sees all these other girls with their mothers,” Lockhart said.

“I feel that Steve should never get out of prison because Ashley is in a prison of her own,” Lockhart said.

At his trial, Green testified that he confronted Lockhart in the parking lot and she reached for a gun in his waist but he does not remember shooting her. Green said he then pulled the gun and Lockhart knocked his wrist back. When that happened, the gun went off, he testified.

Mark Lavelle, Green’s attorney, told the judge the law is not designed to be “an eye for an eye.” He said Green confessed to the police and Lavelle also told the jury in opening statements that Green shot Lockhart.

Lavelle also hinted at a possible appeal, saying he instructed Green to be cautious when he spoke to the court so nothing could be used against him. He also said he felt he should have been able to allow jurors to consider manslaughter when they deliberated, but he was not arguing that during the sentencing hearing, saying that might be something “down the road.”

Green did not speak, under advice from Lavelle.

Judge D’Apolito said he sat through the entire trial and still can’t believe that Lockhart was killed.

“This was a senseless and selfish act,” Judge D’Apolito said. “The harm that this caused is something I have to consider in the punishment.”

To take the mother of your child from her is, I believe, the worst thing a father can do.”

Judge D’Apolito said he never sentenced someone to life with no parole before, but after reviewing the facts of the case he said that was the appropriate sentence.

“If not this case, then what case?” he said.