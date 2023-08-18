YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and sights are set high for a nonprofit fundraising entity in the Mahoning Valley.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley kicks off its 2023 Campaign Saturday.

Everything starts with its Day of Caring where volunteers will distribute food to 450 families. Saturday evening, the United Way is hosting a reverse raffle and end-of-summer party just to get things started off right.

Joe Dickey Electric owner Eric Carlson and his wife Bethany are co-chairs on this year’s campaign. Carlson says they have their sights set on raising $3.4 million during this year’s campaign.

“This event is the start of our 2023 campaign to raise money. We came up with the idea of a reverse raffle at the Youngstown Shrine Club,” Carlson said. “We’re giving away about $15,000 total: $1000 for the first ticket drawn and $10,000 for the last ticket drawn. There are also intermediate prizes in between.”

The United Way also partnered with Birdfish Brewing Co. out of Columbiana, and they’ll be tapping the kegs with a brand new beer Birdfish brewed just for the United Way.

Doors open Saturday at the Youngstown Shrine Club at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the reverse raffle starts at 7 p.m. Dinner tickets are $40. If you can’t make it to dinner, you can still buy raffle tickets for $100 each. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased here.