YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve years ago Sandy Williams thought she had a perfect life. Then the Columbus attorney’s father killed himself just two days before his 75th birthday.

“And I realized that everything I thought was absolutely wrong,” said Williams.

Thursday, Williams spoke to a group of social service leaders gathered to hear about the rising numbers of suicides that are setting records here and across the country. She says after her dad developed health problems, he frequently talked about ending his life, but she never thought he would.

“He was telling us. He wasn’t trying to get sympathy,” said Williams. “He wasn’t, you know, trying to get a reaction. He was telling us that he was normalizing this in his own mind and he was preparing for that.”

Figures show Ohio recorded more than 1800 suicides in 2022 which is almost five per day, and the nation had nearly 50,000.

“The majority of suicides are adults over the age of 35,” said Tony Coder of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. “80% of our suicides are adults.”

In Mahoning County, numbers have been climbing over the last several years. Of the 49 suicides so far in 2023, 31 were aged 40 or older while nine were aged 70 or above.

“So 49 families are going to have a much different Christmas than they had before,” said Duane Piccirilli of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board. “And that’s not acceptable.”

Piccirilli said as people gather over the holidays, they need to check on family and friends to see if they’re feeling depressed or isolated and get them help. One of the programs that will be started here in Mahoning County with the new year will assist those who’ve lost someone to suicide and help those suffering through the darkest hours who are thinking of taking their own lives now.

Williams told the group those who ignore or miss the warning signs could regret it later.

“Tether people to life,” she said. “More than they are tethered to death.”

Experts say to watch for signs of isolation and mood swings as well as planning, such as giving away money and prized possessions that could come before a suicide attempt. They also urge family and friends experiencing problems to seek help such as the national 9-8-8 suicide prevention line.