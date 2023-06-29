YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment against two teenagers, now facing charges in adult court for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Anthony Wilkins Jr. and Anjuan Whitfield, both 17, are charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications and having weapons under disability.

The charges are related to the death of Landon Lockhart, whose body was found Jan. 13, 2022, in a wooded area on North Truesdale Avenue on the East Side. Police said Lockhart was killed in November 2021 but his body was not found until weeks later.

At a preliminary hearing in juvenile court, new details came to light on Lockhart’s disappearance/shooting. One of the three defendants testified at the hearing, taking a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

He was sentenced to stay in the Department of Youth Services until he is 21.

He told the court that he remained in the car while the other two suspects got out, and he then heard gunshots.