YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown teenagers remain in the Mahoning County Jail after appearing in court Tuesday morning on aggravated murder charges.

Both Anjuan Whitfield and Anthony Wilkins were indicted as adults in the death of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart, whose body was found Jan. 13, 2022, in a wooded area on North Truesdale Avenue on the East Side. Police said Lockhart was killed in November 2021 but his body was not found until weeks later.

Both defendants entered not-guilty pleas Tuesday morning and are being held on $500,000 bonds each.

The third teenager charged in the crime was sentenced last month on charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon after entering a plea in the case. The 17-year-old boy will stay in the Department of Youth Services until he is 21.