YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now facing charges in an adult court in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl at a birthday party.

A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday in the case against 17-year-old Danyo Sellers (also known as Legend Pless) on felony charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter — each with firearm specifications — and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The case was bound over to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas from a juvenile court.

The charges are related to the April 15 shooting death of Amya Monserrat, 15, who was killed in the parking lot of a 3503 Southern Blvd. restaurant following a birthday party.

Police said the shooting happened because of a feud between two groups. Police said two different groups were shooting at each other when Monserrat was shot.

Saun Peterson, who was also charged in the case, entered guilty pleas in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court last month to two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and a five-year firearm specification.

A complaint accompanying Peterson’s charges in municipal court said that Peterson was driving the car the person who killed Monserrat was in.

Peterson has not been sentenced yet.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.