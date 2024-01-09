YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 13-year-old city boy is in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center after reports said he spent over $1,000 on a bank card he took from a caregiver.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of West Chalmers Avenue, where a 68-year-old woman said the boy she cares for, who is related to her, took her card last week and racked up $1,087 in withdraws.

The woman also told police she had been ill and in bed for a week and tried to use her card Monday, when she was well enough to leave her house and go to the store, but the card was declined. That is how she discovered the money was missing, reports said. She had a balance of 0.38 cents, reports said.

The woman also told police this is the fourth time the teen drained her account, reports said. She also added the boy is on probation through juvenile court.

The money was taken from the account on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, reports said.

Reports said the boy told police he did make withdrawals with the card but added he has a job now and will pay the woman back.

The boy was booked into the JJC on misuse of a credit card for knowingly defrauding a protected person who is 68 years old, a fourth-degree felony.