YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was another day of picketing Thursday for striking Youngstown teachers, and they organized a rally outside the city’s municipal courts.

The teachers rallied to support Shane Snyder. He’s the teacher who was hit on the picket line last Wednesday outside Volney Rogers. Snyder was taken to the hospital. He’s been released and is recovering at home.

Police identified the driver as a school administrator. The teachers want to know the latest on the case and why no charges have been filed yet.

“We’ve become a family over the course of this labor dispute, and so it’s important that Shane knows we are behind him, that we have his back because I know Shane would have our back,” said Jim Courim, YEA spokesperson.

The teachers are also upset the district hasn’t put the administrator on leave.

“We’re frustrated that there’s not been prosecution, but we’re also frustrated that the administrator has not been put on administrative leave. There needs to be consequences — that’s all,” Courim said.

The case remains under investigation.