YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two developers from New Jersey formed a company that has bought the tallest building in downtown Youngstown, long known as the Metropolitan Tower.

It’s now called the First National Bank building as the bank is the major tenant.

The 17-story building opened in 1929. It anchors the southwest corner of Central Square.

The building was sold for $1.37 million.

The new owner is a company called FNB Youngstown, of which, Michael Langer and Marty Spitzer of New Jersey are the principals.

WKBN has tried contacting the new owners but has not heard back.