YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man charged in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court with his role in the torture of a woman was sentenced Monday in federal court on a firearms charge.

Farren McClendon, 44, received a sentence of 32 months by Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge April 10.

As part of his plea agreement, McClendon was given credit for time served since March 10, 2022, when he was charged federally.

The gun charge stems from an Oct. 1, 2021, search of his East Judson Avenue home by Youngstown police in connection with a kidnapping and torture case.

In that case, McClendon and another man are accused of taking a woman from a vacant home on East Judson Avenue on Sept. 20, 2021, to a remote area of the East Side, where she was beaten, and left. The woman managed to find a home and call for help.

Court records said the victim told police she was abducted by four men, two of them McClendon and co-defendant Janarvis Roberts, 27, driven to Roberts’ home and tortured for several hours with a large hot knife, had boiling water poured on her, had bleach poured over her wounds, was hit, kicked and punched and gagged with a rag that had been dipped in feces.

She told police she was driven to an area on the Sharon Line of the East Side near Warwick Avenue and the men talked of killing her. She remembers nothing after losing consciousness but walked to a nearby home and called for help, the motion said.

Detectives served two search warrants at homes in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue and the 100 block of East Judson Avenue as part of their investigation and found two guns at the East Judson Avenue address.

McClendon has a previous conviction in 2005 in federal court on a firearms offense that prohibits him from having or being around a gun.

McClendon faces kidnapping, felonious assault, complicity to felonious assault and complicity to aggravated menacing charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He has a pretrial hearing Aug. 10 and a jury trial Oct. 10, as does Roberts.