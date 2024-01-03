YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman indicted last week for causing a fatal crash is now in custody.

Kyashia Madison, 28, of Youngstown, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Madison faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, for a crash about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at Victor and Commonwealth avenues on the East Side that took the life of Denasia Douglas, 18.

There were several people in both cars, including a child.

Douglas, who was in the car that collided with Madison’s, died at St. Elizabeth Health Center of her injuries.