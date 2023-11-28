YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman accused of child endangering is asking a judge to reduce her bail.

Aaron Meikle, the attorney for Jhanette Shipp, 29, filed the motion Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking that Shipp’s $40,000 bond be reduced to $10,000.

A hearing is set for Dec. 6 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Shipp was indicted Oct. 19 via direct presentment on second and third-degree felony charges of child endangering and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Also indicted with her was co-defendant Victoria Hawkins, 32. Both her child endangering counts are second-degree felonies.

The two are accused of abusing a child in Austintown between November 2019 and November 2022.

Shipp has been in the Mahoning County Jail since she was arrested Oct. 23. Hawkins has also been in the jail since she was arrested the same day. Her bond was set at $75,000. Both have trials scheduled for Jan. 2.

In his motion, Meikle wrote that his client’s family would be able to post a $10,000 bond, and if her bond was posted, she would be able to continue working while her case is continued.

If the court prefers, Meikle wrote Shipp could be placed on GPS monitoring to ensure she follows the conditions of her bail.