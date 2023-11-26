YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in two separate but sequential crashes remains at large Sunday evening, according to Youngstown police.

Police say an initial crash occurred at the light near the Delason Avenue and Market Street intersection on the South Side around 6:30 p.m.

After the suspect hit the first vehicle, they fled the scene, turning left at the next intersection. There, the suspect crashed into a second vehicle and drove away from the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported in either crash, but officials say the suspect remains at large.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.