YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two world-renowned musicians were at Youngstown State University on Saturday for a special musical summit.

Valentin Kovalev plays the saxophone and worked with students during the day’s Saxophone and Jazz Day clinic at the Kilcawley Center.

Jazz musician and bandleader Branford Marsalis was also a guest artist clinician, while other sessions were taught by YSU faculty.

It featured several performances, masterclasses and improvisation clinics at all levels.

“Our students have had the benefit of working with both of these people all day, and we’ve had a full room of auditors, of people listening and hanging on every word of what was being said,” said Jim Humble, professor of music with the Dana School of Music.

“Having players like Valentine, Kovalev and Branford Marsalis — who are just at the absolute top of their game — come in and work with us students is really a special and unique experience,” said second-year master’s student Quinten Harkness.

The clinics were open to high school jazz musicians, saxophone students, music teachers, college students and others.

