YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The owner of a South Side store pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that he was selling drugs.

Sukhvinder Multani, 53, entered his pleas before Magistrate James Melone to charges of possession of dangerous drugs and sale of dangerous drugs, both fourth-degree felonies; and gambling, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Multani, who has no prior criminal record, was released on his own recognizance.

Multani was indicted earlier this month after an agent with the Ohio Investigative Unit bought Viagra while conducting an investigation at the store, South Avenue Gas and Food Mart, 2325 South Ave.

Multani is also accused of having gambling machines.

Multani is set for a Nov. 22 trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.