YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A VO Depot will be held next week where items will be sold to benefit veterans.

Veterans’ Outreach announced on Facebook that an End of Summer Clearance Sale will be held at its location on Colonial Drive in Youngstown.

The sale will be September 25-27 and September 30, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

Clothing, furniture, antiques and more will be sold, according to a press release. All proceeds will go toward veterans.

For more information on Veterans’ Outreach, visit its website.